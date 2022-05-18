﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pakistan mulls 10 percent duty on steel imports

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 16:20:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Pakistani government is planning to increase regulatory import duties to curb imports and pressure from foreign exchange reserves. The sharp depreciation of the Pakistani rupee is among the reasons for the revision of regulatory import duties. The Pakistani rupee fell to $1 = PKR 195.74 on Tuesday this week.

According to the government’s suggested plan, the regulatory duty on imported steel products will increase to 10 percent, while duties on imported home appliances and power generation machinery will increase up to 50 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

These measures are only being discussed for now but the details on when and how the increase in duties will be applied are expected next week, SteelOrbis understands.

In April, the State Bank of Pakistan decided to impose a 100 percent cash margin on 177 imported products including hot rolled coil and cold rolled coil amid the surge in imports, as SteelOrbis previously reported. This action also indicated that banks are not providing loans for steel imports any longer.


Tags: Pakistan South Asia quotas & duties 

Similar articles

09 Feb

Pakistan issues final AD duty on CRC from the EU, S. Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan
17 Jan

Pakistan to continue AD orders on CRC from China
25 Aug

Pakistan sets provisional AD duties on CRC from S. Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and the EU
21 Jun

Pakistani steel mills outraged by recently proposed new tax measures
04 Mar

Pakistan to launch AD probe on CR steel from certain countries
01 Feb

Pakistan determines preliminary AD duty on imports of tinplate from four countries
06 Sep

Pakistan starts AD duty probe on tinplate imports from China, EU, S. Africa, US
14 Jun

Pakistan initiates AD duty probe on color-coated sheet imports from China, S. Africa
14 Jan

Pakistan imposes import duty on certain steel products
12 Jun

Pakistan imposes 10 percent import duty on silicon and alloy flat steel