Pakistan finds circumvention on galvalume steel from China, extends AD duty scope

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has announced that it has decided to extend the existing antidumping duties on galvanized steel products to cover imports of galvalume steel from China, following the circumvention investigation on galvanized steel coils/sheets from China, especially focusing on galvalume steel coils/sheets, alu-zinc steel and zinc-aluminum steel.

The commission found that the imports of galvalume steel from China circumvent duties on galvanized steel products. Therefore, a 40.47 percent antidumping duty, previously applied to galvanized steel from China, will now also apply to Chinese galvalume steel, effective immediately until February 8, 2027.

The products fall under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) numbers 7210.6110, 7210.6190, 7210.6910, and 7210.6990.