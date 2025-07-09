 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Pakistan...

Pakistan finds circumvention on galvalume steel from China, extends AD duty scope

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 16:06:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has announced that it has decided to extend the existing antidumping duties on galvanized steel products to cover imports of galvalume steel from China, following the circumvention investigation on galvanized steel coils/sheets from China, especially focusing on galvalume steel coils/sheets, alu-zinc steel and zinc-aluminum steel.

The commission found that the imports of galvalume steel from China circumvent duties on galvanized steel products. Therefore, a 40.47 percent antidumping duty, previously applied to galvanized steel from China, will now also apply to Chinese galvalume steel, effective immediately until February 8, 2027.

The products fall under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) numbers 7210.6110, 7210.6190, 7210.6910, and 7210.6990.


Tags: Coated Galvanized Flats Pakistan South Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

US flat steel mixed on sideways July scrap, tariff uncertainty, improved domestic production

03 Jul | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 26, 2025

26 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 25, 2025

19 Jun | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices rise as doubled steel tariffs reduce import availability

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 24, 2025

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing steady with limited finished steel demand and sideways to down June scrap

06 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 23, 2025

05 Jun | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing slips amid limited finished steel demand and steady to lower June scrap expectations

30 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 22, 2025

29 May | Flats and Slab