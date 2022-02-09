Pakistan issues final AD duty on CRC from the EU, S. Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 15:43:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has announced that it has made a final determination regarding the antidumping duty (AD) investigation on cold rolled coil from the EU, South Korea, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

The investigation was initiated on February 25, 2021, following the complaint by Aisha Steel Mills Limited and Karachi and International Steel Limited, and covered the period from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

The final antidumping duty rates are at 6.5 percent for the EU, 13.24 percent for South Korea, 17.25 percent for Vietnam and 6.18 percent for Taiwan. This measure will valid for a period of five years effective from August 23, 2021

The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers 7209.1510, 7209.1590, 7209.1610, 7209.1690, 7209.1710, 7209.1790, 7209.1810, 7209.1899, 7209.2510, 7209.2590, 7209.2610, 7209.2690, 7209.2710, 7209.2790, 7209.2810 and 7209.2890.