EU sets AD and CV duties on stainless CR products from three countries due to circumvention

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 13:40:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has extended the antidumping and countervailing duties in force on imports of stainless steel cold rolled (SSCR) flat products from Indonesia to imports of the given products from Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam.

The request for the investigations of possible circumvention of the measures imposed on stainless steel cold rolled flat products from Indonesia by imports of the given products consigned from Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam was lodged on July 3, 2023, by the European Steel Association (EUROFER), as SteelOrbis previously reported . The investigations showed that SSCR exported from Indonesia to the EU and SSCR consigned from Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam, whether originating in Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam or not, have the same basic physical and chemical characteristics, and are therefore to be considered as like products.

Therefore, the commission extended the existing antidumping duty rate of 19.3 percent to imports of the given products from Taiwan and Vietnam and extended the existing countervailing duty rate of 20.5 percent to imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products from Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam. The antidumping duties for the given products from Indonesia range at 9.3-20.2 percent, while the countervailing duties range at 0-21.4 percent.

“The commission’s investigation has confirmed that a significant circumvention is taking place through imports from Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam. The anti-circumvention measures published today are important to ensure the complete effectiveness of the original measures and to avoid that artificially cheap, dumped, and subsidized semi-products (stainless slabs and hot rolled coils) sourced from Indonesia freely enter the European market, endangering the European Stainless Steel industry,” Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, commented.