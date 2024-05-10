﻿
US CRC exports up 1.3 percent in March from February

Friday, 10 May 2024 09:04:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 60,670 mt in March this year, up 1.3 percent month on month and up 3.4 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $77.7 million in March, compared to $78.1 million in the previous month and $72.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in March with 43,714 mt, compared to 42,144 mt in February and 40,768 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 15,975 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in March.


