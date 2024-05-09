US CRC imports up 15.7 percent in March from February

Thursday, 09 May 2024 13:42:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 127,868 mt in March this year, up 15.7 percent month on month and up 39.2 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $143.8 million in March this year, compared to $127.4 million in February and $95.2 million in March last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in March, with 55,642 mt, compared to 47,339 mt in February and 38,386 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in March include Australia, with 14,912 mt; Mexico, with 13,383 mt; South Korea, with 11,273 mt; and the UK, with 6,241 mt.