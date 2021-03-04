Pakistan to launch AD probe on CR steel from certain countries

Thursday, 04 March 2021 17:36:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan's National Tariff Commission has announced that it has initiated an antidumping investigation against cold rolled coil (CRC) and cold rolled (CR) sheet produced in the EU, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam. The investigation was launched upon the complaint by local CRC producers Aisha Steel Mills and International Steel.

Accordingly, the domestic suppliers in Pakistan have alleged that CRC and CR sheets from the European Union, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam are being exported to Pakistan at dumped prices, having caused and causing injury to the domestic industry. Following an initial examination and assessing the accuracy and adequacy of the evidence and information provided in the application in accordance with Section 23 of Pakistan's Antidumping Duties Act, the commission agreed to initiate the investigation.

The investigation will determine whether CRC and CR sheet from the above-mentioned countries were dumped into Pakistan and whether such dumping has caused or is causing injury to the domestic industry within the meaning of the provisions of the Act. The products allegedly being dumped into Pakistan are flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel of a width of 600 mm or more, cold rolled (cold reduced, not clad, plated or coated, of prime and secondary quality, of a thickness ranging from 0.15 mm to 3.00 mm in rolls or slit to length sheets, excluding CRC and CR sheets used in auto skins/auto grade). The investigated products are classified under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) heading numbers 7209.1510, 7209.1590, 7209.1610, 7209.1690, 7209.1710, 7209.1790, 7209.1810, 7209.1891, 7209.1899, 7209.2510, 7209.2590, 7209.2610, 7209.2690, 7209.2710, 7209.2790, 7209.2810, and 7209.2890. It is used for fabrication of steel products for construction, storage racks, highway products, transmission towers, transmission poles, pipes, household products, firearms and various types of equipment.