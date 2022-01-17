Pakistan to continue AD orders on CRC from China

Monday, 17 January 2022 12:16:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on cold rolled steel from China. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty order on the given product from the country would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The final dumping rates on the given products are in the range of 13.17-19.04 percent for the Chinese companies.

The products currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7209.1510, 7209.1590, 7209.1610, 7209.1690, 7209.1710, 7209.1790, 7209.1810, 7209.1899, 7209.2510, 7209.2590, 7209.2610, 7209.2690, 7209.2710, 7209.2790, 7209.2810 and 7209.2890.