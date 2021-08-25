Pakistan sets provisional AD duties on CRC from S. Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and the EU

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 16:47:17 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Pakistan's National Tariff Commission (NTC) has announced that it has imposed a provisional antidumping duty on imports of cold rolled coils and sheets originating from South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and the EU. The duty rates amount to 13.24 percent, 17.25 percent, 6.18 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.

The investigation covered the period from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020. The duty will remain in place for four months starting from August 23, 2021. Within 180 days, the NTC will issue a final determination on the matter.

The products in question are classified under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) heading numbers 7209.1510, 7209.1590, 7209.1610, 7209.1690, 7209.1710, 7209.1790, 7209.1810, 7209.1891, 7209.1899, 7209.2510, 7209.2590, 7209.2610, 7209.2690, 7209.2710, 7209.2790, 7209.2810, and 7209.2890. These are flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel of a width of 600 mm or more, cold rolled (cold reduced, not clad, plated or coated, of prime and secondary quality, of a thickness ranging from 0.15 mm to 3.00 mm in rolls or slit to length sheets, excluding CRC and CR sheets used in auto skins/auto grade).

Last year, Pakistan imposed an antidumping duty of 13.94 percent on imports of cold rolled coils from Canada and Russia. The NTC also initiated a review to understand whether or not it is necessary to keep the antidumping measures in force on the same product coming from China and Ukraine (the duties are currently at 18.92 percent and 19.04 percent respectively).