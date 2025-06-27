 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Pakistan...

Pakistan initiates sunset review of AD duty on CC billet from China

Friday, 27 June 2025 11:16:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of antidumping duties on continuous casting (CC) billets imported from China. The review covered the period from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2024.

The review was launched upon a complaint made by Pakistani billet producers, claiming that there is likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping of the product. The final ruling is expected to be issued within 12 months from the date of the notification.

The measures, which came into force in 2017, were at the rate of 24.04 percent. In June 2022, Pakistan initiated the first sunset review on the given product from China, deciding to continue imposing 24.04 percent antidumping duty on the products with a validity period of three years, starting from June 22, 2022.

The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers 7207.1110, 7207.1190, 7207.1210, 7207.1290, 7207.1910, 7207.1920, 7207.1990, 7207.2010, 7207.2020, 7207.2090, 7224.1000, and 7224.9000.


Tags: Billet Semis Pakistan South Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Import billet market in SE Asia sees only limited buying at higher prices

26 Jun | Longs and Billet

Pakistan’s Dost Steels to raise $15.6 million to fund new melting furnace

26 Jun | Steel News

Turkey prefers billet with shorter lead times, leaving most Asian offers unworkable

25 Jun | Longs and Billet

Indian billet sellers hope prices remain stable, buyers seek further declines

25 Jun | Longs and Billet

Ex-China billet prices stable, ex-Indonesia offers up slightly as Sept shipments sold out

24 Jun | Longs and Billet

China’s semis exports up 75% in May from April, surge 306% in Jan-May, 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

Local Chinese steel section prices decrease slightly again

23 Jun | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: Trend fails to settle with demand being depressed

20 Jun | Longs and Billet

Billet deals occasional in Turkey, prices sideways to lower

19 Jun | Longs and Billet

Low-priced old deals for import billet disclosed in Southeast Asia, new offers are higher

18 Jun | Longs and Billet