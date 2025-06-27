Pakistan initiates sunset review of AD duty on CC billet from China

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of antidumping duties on continuous casting (CC) billets imported from China. The review covered the period from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2024.

The review was launched upon a complaint made by Pakistani billet producers, claiming that there is likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping of the product. The final ruling is expected to be issued within 12 months from the date of the notification.

The measures, which came into force in 2017, were at the rate of 24.04 percent. In June 2022, Pakistan initiated the first sunset review on the given product from China, deciding to continue imposing 24.04 percent antidumping duty on the products with a validity period of three years, starting from June 22, 2022.

The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers 7207.1110, 7207.1190, 7207.1210, 7207.1290, 7207.1910, 7207.1920, 7207.1990, 7207.2010, 7207.2020, 7207.2090, 7224.1000, and 7224.9000.