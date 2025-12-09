Metso wins contract for compact pellet plant delivery to India

Finland-based engineering group Metso has announced the finalization of an agreement with India-based energy company Greta Energy Limited for the supply of a traveling grate pelletizing plant at its Chandrapur plant in India.

This marks the company’s second compact-sized pellet plant order in India within a short period, following another agreement announced in November 2025, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. The new pellet plant will be added to Greta Energy’s greenfield project that aims for 1.2 million mt annual pellet production.

The compact plant is built around a three meter-wide indurating machine. The scope of supply also includes instrumentation and automation control systems, enabling streamlined and efficient operations.

Greta Energy Group chairman Nitesh Chaudhari highlighted the project’s importance, noting that this installation represents a first-of-its-kind for India at this technological scale. He emphasized the significance of smaller-scale pellet plants in broadening India’s steelmaking footprint and commended the collaboration with Metso for its smooth progress up to the contract signing stage.