Pakistan initiates sunset review of AD duty on billet from China

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 12:11:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of antidumping duties on continuous casting billets imported from China.

The measures, which came into force in 2017, expired this year and were at the rate of 24.04 percent.

The review was launched upon a complaint made by Amreli Steels Limited, Agha Steel Industries Limited and Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited, claiming that there is likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping of the product. The review covered the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021.

The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers 7207.1110, 7207.1190, 7207.1210, 7207.1290, 7207.1910,7207.1920, 7207.1990, 7207.2010, 7207.2020, 7207.2090, 7224.1000, and 7224.9000.


Tags: Billet Semis China Pakistan South Asia Trading Quotas & Duties 

