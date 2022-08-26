﻿
Ohmium and Shell India partner on green hydrogen solutions

Friday, 26 August 2022 11:45:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based electrolyser manufacturer Ohmium International has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shell India to cooperate on green hydrogen applications, markets and project opportunities.

As part of the collaboration, both companies have intent to launch joint working groups to assess opportunities from the technical, commercial and safety perspectives.

We have set an ambitious goal of becoming a net-zero emissions business by 2050 with a target to reduce absolute emissions by 50 percent by 2030. Green hydrogen has a critical role in helping the world reach zero emissions. We plan to develop integrated hydrogen hubs to serve the industry and heavy-duty transport,” Nitin Prasad, chairman of Shell India, said.


