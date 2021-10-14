﻿
Odisha annuls auction of iron ore and manganese mine due to poor response

Thursday, 14 October 2021 11:10:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of eastern Indian state of Odisha has annulled the auction process for the Teherai iron ore and manganese mine owing to the poor response from bidders, an official statement said on Thursday, October 14.

The Odisha government has initiated the process of auctioning 11 iron ore and manganese mines in the state, and this is the second mine an auction has been aborted owing to the poor response received.

The government said that the auction of Teherai has been called off after less than three bids passed the technical qualification parameters.


