Nucor orders new cut-off machines from Fives Group

France-based machine industry company Fives Group has been commissioned by US steelmaker Nucor Corporation to install new cut-off machines at its Marseilles, Illinois and Decatur, Alabama plants.

The equipment for the Marseilles plant will be delivered within the frame of Nucor’s expansion plan to produce larger tube sizes for the structural pipe market. The new cut-off machine will cut tubes up to 406.4 mm with wall thicknesses up to 16 mm at speeds up to 61 m/min.

The Decatur plant will receive a new cut-off machine as part of the expansion of the existing tube mill, with the only difference from the equipment at the Marseilles plant being the capacity to cut tubes up to 508 mm.