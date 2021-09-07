NLMK and Gazprom Neft to jointly develop projects to cut GHG emissions

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 16:22:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced that it has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft to jointly develop projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including the development of technologies for the production, transportation, storage and use of hydrogen in steelmaking.

The companies will also jointly research and test carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies.

NLMK reduced carbon emissions per ton of pig iron and steel sold by four percent from 1.98 ton in 2016 to 1.90 ton in 2020. The company aims to achieve a further reduction to 1.84 ton by 2023.