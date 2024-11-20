 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel vows to not import slabs into US after US Steel acquisition

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 15:04:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Takahiro Mori, executive vice president of Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel, has pledged in a letter to the members of US-based United Steelworkers (USW) union regarding its intention to acquire US Steel that the company will not ship steel from its overseas mills to the US, according to media reports.

Unions in the US have been arguing that Nippon Steel’s mills outside the US pose a threat to the domestic steel industry and that the Japanese steelmaker may decide to import cheaper steel into the US in the future, substituting some domestic production. However, Mr. Mori stated that Nippon Steel will neither import slabs into the US, nor reduce US Steel’s slab production capacity.

Also, the Nippon Steel official reiterated that the company will not pursue layoffs following the acquisition, and that it will invest about $2.7 billion to modernize the facilities of US Steel across the country.


Tags: Slab Semis US North America Steelmaking M&A Nippon Steel US Steel 

Similar articles

Ex-Asia slab prices down in November due to worsening in flat steel market

20 Nov | Flats and Slab

Kazakhstan bans semi-finished exports for six months

19 Nov | Steel News

Reference price unchanged for Brazilian slabs exports

14 Nov | Flats and Slab

US slab imports down 7.8 percent in September from August

14 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s slab imports up by 33.4 percent in January-September

13 Nov | Steel News

Reference price stable for Brazilian slabs exports

08 Nov | Flats and Slab

Reference price declines slightly for Brazilian slab exports

31 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-Asia slab prices relatively stable, demand remains insufficient

30 Oct | Flats and Slab

Reference price maintains long term stability for Brazilian slabs exports

23 Oct | Flats and Slab

Reference price increases slightly for Brazilian slab exports

16 Oct | Flats and Slab