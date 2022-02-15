Nippon Steel inks deal with deepC Store Limited to reduce emissions

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 15:10:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it has executed a Joint Study Agreement with Australia-based deepC Store Limited regarding capturing and transporting liquefied carbon to deepC Store’s flagship offshore floating Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) hub project (CStore1).

The agreement provides for the evaluation of the commercial feasibility for deepC Store to capture and transport between an annual one million mt and five million mt of liquefied carbon from Nippon Steel as a supply source for CStore1.

“As we actively pursue various initiatives for achieving carbon neutrality in 2050, we believe that CCS is one of our essential methods for realising carbon neutrality,” Hideo Suzuki, Nippon Steel Corporation’s managing executive officer, said.

deepC Store’s existing partners are Add Energy Group, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration Corporation, Kyushu Electric Power, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Osaka Gas and Osaka Gas Australia, Technip Energies and Toho Gas.