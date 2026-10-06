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Tenova and GE Vernova to supply world's most powerful EAF to Nippon Steel

Tuesday, 06 October 2026 11:49:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italy-based steelmaking technology supplier Tenova has announced that Japan's Nippon Steel has selected the company to supply a Consteel electric arc furnace (EAF) for the Yawata area of its Kyushu Works, with global energy technology company GE Vernova providing the furnace's Direct Feed power system.

340 mt heat size to support high-quality steel production

According to Tenova, the furnace will have a heat size of 340 mt and become the world's most powerful EAF once installed, enabling the use of high proportions of virgin iron units required for producing high-quality steel grades. GE Vernova's Direct Feed system will provide a highly stable power supply to support the installation's demanding operating requirements, while contributing to more efficient and reliable steelmaking operations.

Project supports transition from blast furnace steelmaking

The investment forms part of Nippon Steel's transition from blast furnace to EAF steelmaking under its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, while aligning with Japan's Green Transformation Promotion Act.

Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking Tenova Nippon Steel 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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