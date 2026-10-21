 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel's Yawata EAF faces LNG cost and supply risks

Wednesday, 21 October 2026 13:51:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Nippon Steel's planned 2 million mt/year electric arc furnace (EAF) at Yawata could face higher production costs and fuel supply risks from its proposed LNG-based electricity supply, according to an October report by think tank Transition Asia.

LNG volatility could squeeze steel margins

Transition Asia estimates that electricity costs could reach approximately JPY 15,800/mt of steel at the March 2026 spot LNG price peak, compared with around JPY 6,400/mt under normal conditions, assuming all fuel is purchased at the respective prices.

Nippon Steel's share of storage at the shared LNG terminal would cover approximately 11 days of full power plant operation, while the think tank's simulations suggest a severe gas-price year could add around JPY 16 billion in costs, putting pressure on margins.

Environment ministry raises fossil fuel lock-in concerns

In its June 2025 opinion on the LNG power project's environmental consideration document, Japan's Ministry of the Environment called for alignment with national emissions reduction targets and the early introduction of decarbonization technologies consistent with the UN's climate goal, which foresees the limiting of global average surface temperature increase below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, while avoiding fossil fuel lock-in.

The ministry also urged consideration of all options, including operating restrictions or closure, if an emissions reduction pathway consistent with the climate goal cannot be established for 2035, 2040 and 2050.

Grid power offers an alternative

Transition Asia recommends comparing captive LNG generation with grid electricity supplemented by renewable power contracts, forecasting that Kyushu's grid could become less carbon-intensive than the proposed plant by 2030.

Nippon Steel started construction of the Yawata EAF conversion project in April 2026 as part of its strategy to produce high-grade steel through the electric furnace route.

Tags: Japan Far East Nippon Steel 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

Tenova and GE Vernova to supply world's most powerful EAF to Nippon Steel

06 Oct | Steel News

Nippon Steel resumes upstream operations at Kimitsu after typhoon flooding

25 Sep | Steel News

US amends final AD results on hot rolled steel from Japan following court decision

03 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel completes new hot rolling line at Nagoya Works

07 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel to strengthen European and specialty steel operations with new strategic moves

13 May | Steel News

Nippon Steel starts tests production at new hot rolling line in Nagoya

09 Apr | Steel News

Japan's Daido Steel awarded engineering role for Nippon Steel's Setouchi EAF project

30 Jan | Steel News

Nippon Steel sets out investment roadmap to expand production by 2030

15 Dec | Steel News

Nippon Steel suspends blast furnace at Muroran plant due to fire

01 Dec | Steel News

Nippon Steel and Nakayama Steel sign JV agreement

26 Nov | Steel News