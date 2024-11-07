 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel expects to close US Steel acquisition by year-end

Thursday, 07 November 2024 14:37:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has stated in its consolidated financial and operational report for the first half ending September 30 of the financial year 2024-25 that it aims to complete the acquisition of US Steel by the end of this year, and it intends to achieve a business profit of JPY 1 trillion as soon as possible with the acquisition in question.

Meanwhile, in the given period, the company recorded a net profit of JPY 259.07 billion ($1.68 billion), compared to a net profit of JPY 321.82 billion in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to JPY 4.38 trillion ($28.45 billion), dropping by 0.7 percent from JPY 4.41 trillion recorded in the first half of the previous financial year. In addition, Nippon Steel’s operating profit decreased by 11.3 percent year on year to JPY 375.75 billion ($2.44 billion).

In the first six months of the given financial year, the company produced 19.93 million mt of crude steel, down by 1.3 percent, while its steel product shipments amounted to 15.91 million mt, decreasing by 1.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The company expects its crude steel production and its steel product shipments to be approximately 40 million mt and 31.50 million mt, respectively, in the full financial year.

Nippon Steel forecasts that its sales revenues will amount to JPY 8.6 trillion in the full financial year.


Tags: Crude Steel Japan Far East Steelmaking Fin. Reports Nippon Steel US Steel 

Similar articles

India’s JSPL sees 38% fall in consolidated net profit in Q2 FY 2024-25

07 Nov | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.0% in late October, stocks down

07 Nov | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 1% fall in consolidated crude steel output in October

06 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s JFE Steel reports lower net profit and net sales for H1

06 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for January-October

05 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.9 percent week-on-week

04 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel export to import ratio may rise to 90% by year-end

01 Nov | Steel News

S. Korea’s POSCO posts lower net profit and sales revenue for Q3

01 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.8 percent week-on-week

29 Oct | Steel News

CISA: Chinese key steel enterprises’ gross profits drop 56% in Jan-Sept, challenges persist

28 Oct | Steel News