Net profit declines slightly at Siderperu

The Peruvian steel producer, Siderperu, announced a net profit of PEN 45 million ($11.9 million) in Q3 2024, down from PEN 46 million achieved in Q3 2023.

Net sales increased by 6.5 percent to PEN 628 million, production costs were stable at PEN 536 million, the gross profit increased by 73.6 percent to PEN 92 million, and the EBITDA increased by 68.5 percent to PEN 91 million.

According to the company, on an annual basis, the net profit was negatively affected by exchange rate variation, which was partially compensated by reduced financial expenses.

Siderperu, controlled by the Brazilian Gerdau group, has a production capacity estimated at 750,000 mt per year.

$=PEN 3.77 (November 04)