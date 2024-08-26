 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 4.2 percent in mid-August

Monday, 26 August 2024 10:01:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-August this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 134.5/mt ($19/mt) or 4.2 percent to RMB 3,093.6/mt ($434/mt), compared to the price in early August (August 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 3.8 percent, 6.3 percent, 6.6 percent, 2.2 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, all compared to early August.


