In October this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities remained stable month on month, shifting from a month-on-month rise of 0.1 percent recorded in September, while decreasing by 0.1 percent year on year, 0.4 percentage points slower compared to the year-on-year decrease in September this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China's second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in October saw a year-on-year decline of 4.1 percent, with the pace of the decline 0.4 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in September, while down 0.3 percent month on month. In third-tier cities, second-hand house prices in October saw a year-on-year decrease of 5.0 percent, with the pace of the decline 0.4 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in September, while down 0.3 percent month on month.

The real estate industry is a key industry for steel demand. New house prices in first-tier cities decreased by 0.1 percent year on year in October, compared to the year-on-year decline of 0.5 percent in September.

In the first ten months, China's exports of steel bars totaled 17.59 million mt, up 13.1 percent year on year, the same increase as recorded in the first nine months.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in the January-October period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 5.3364 trillion ($0.8 trillion), down 21.6 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage point faster than the decline recorded in the January-September period, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).