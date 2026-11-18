China Railway Corporation (CRC) has announced that total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China's railways in the January-October period this year amounted to RMB 677.3 billion ($100.8 billion), up 0.9 percent year on year.

China Railway Corporation stated that it will fully implement all major railway projects specified in the National 15th Five-Year Plan Outline, continuously improve the quality and efficiency of railway investments, and contribute to high-quality economic and social development.

In 2025, China's FAI in railways had amounted to RMB 901.5 billion, up 6.0 percent year on year, with 3,109 kilometers of new railway lines being put into operation.