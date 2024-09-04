 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.9 percent in late August

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 10:07:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late August this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 89.4/mt ($12.6/mt) or 2.9 percent to RMB 3,183/mt ($448/mt), compared to the price in mid-August (August 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), and angles rose by 2.4 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.1 percent, and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes decreased by 1.8 percent, all compared to mid-August.


