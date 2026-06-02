Danieli to supply China's Henan Jiyuan with new EAF for green steel transition

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it has signed a contract with China-based Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd. for the supply of a new 55 mt ECS Zerobucket™ electric arc furnace, marking the Chinese special steel producer’s first EAF investment and a major step in its shift from traditional blast furnace/basic oxygen furnace-based steelmaking to lower-carbon production.

According to Danieli, Henan Jiyuan, a long-established special steel producer focused on high-end products, green production and intelligent manufacturing, selected the ECS Zerobucket™ technology following the successful completion of previous cooperation between the two companies in continuous casting and rolling projects.

Compared to conventional bucket-charging EAFs, the ECS Zerobucket™ solution is expected to significantly reduce electricity consumption, carbon emissions and harmful gas generation, including dioxins, supporting the steel industry’s growing requirements for cleaner, more efficient and low-carbon production.

Danieli stated that, supported by its localized manufacturing capabilities, after-sales services and experience in special steel production, it will assist Henan Jiyuan during commissioning, ramp-up and operation of the new plant, while the project will further strengthen the long-term cooperation between the two companies and contribute to Henan Jiyuan’s sustainable development strategy in the special steel segment.