Fives to supply electrical steel processing lines to Sanbao Group in China

France-based machine industry company Fives has announced that it has signed a contract with Fujian Kunbao New Materials, a subsidiary of China’s Sanbao Group, to design and supply two complete decarburizing and coating lines for grain-oriented electrical steel production in Zhangzhou, Fujian Province.

According to Fives, each line will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 mt and will be equipped with advanced strip processing technologies aimed at producing high magnetic performance electrical steel used in power transmission and distribution systems.

The company stated that the new lines will include its latest combustion and heat recovery systems, providing furnace efficiency of 70% while ensuring ultra-low nitrogen oxide emissions, in line with Sanbao Group’s energy efficiency and environmental compliance targets.

Fives also noted that the new contract further strengthens its long-standing cooperation with Sanbao Group, following its previous supply of a high-speed annealing furnace for Fujian Kebao Metal Products’ 400,000 mt/year tinplate annealing line serving the food and beverage packaging sector.