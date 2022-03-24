Nanjing Steel’s net profit increases by 43.75 percent in 2021

Thursday, 24 March 2022 11:10:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jiangsu province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has announced that in 2021 it registered an operating revenue of RMB 75.674 billion ($11.9 billion), up 42.45 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 4.091 billion ($0.64 billion), up 43.74 percent year on year.

In 2021, Nanjing Steel sold 10.4037 million mt of finished steel, up 2.11 percent year on year.

The company said that in 2022 it plans to produce 10.68 million mt of finished steel and to realize an operating revenue of RMB 78.0 billion ($12.3 billion).