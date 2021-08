Thursday, 19 August 2021 11:07:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Nanjing Steel) issued its financial report for the first half this year, announcing an operating revenue of RMB 38.588 billion ($5.95 billion), up 58.42 percent, and a net profit of RMB 2.261 billion ($0.35 billion), rising by 102.65 percent, year on year, respectively.

Nanjing Steel Group has an overall annual capacity of 10 million mt.

$1 = RMB 6.4853