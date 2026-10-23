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Nanjing Steel achieves net profit of RMB 1.799 billion in Jan-Sept 2026

Friday, 23 October 2026 10:26:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Nanjing Steel) has issued its financial report for the January-September period this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 47.877 billion ($7.1 billion) in the given period, up 10.61 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 1.799 billion ($0.27 billion), down 17.35 percent year on year. 

In the July-September period this year, Nanjing Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 16.746 billion ($2.5 billion), up 16.79 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 477 million ($71 million), down 33.18 percent year on year. 

Nanjing Steel stated that the decline in its net profit in the first nine months was mainly due to a significant year-on-year increase in fuel market prices, which pushed up its production costs in the given period.

Tags: China Southeast Asia 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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