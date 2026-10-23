 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's shipbuilding output surges by 50.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

Friday, 23 October 2026 10:26:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 58.05 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 50.7 percent year on year, according to the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI). In the given period, China's new ship orders reached 175.29 million dwt, increasing by 163.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, as of the end of September this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 399.13 million dwt, up 64.8 percent year on year.

In the first nine months, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China, China's new ship orders and ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises accounted for 63.6 percent, 81.8 percent, and 72.4 percent shares of the global market, respectively.

In the January-September period this year, Chinese shipbuilding enterprises secured over 74.1 percent of global new orders for green vessels, 5.7 percentage points higher than the percentage in the first six months this year, reinforcing the country's world-leading position in green shipbuilding.

Tags: China Southeast Asia 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

CISA: Self-disciplined production control and inventory reduction as key factors to stable operations

23 Oct | Steel News

Nanjing Steel achieves net profit of RMB 1.799 billion in Jan-Sept 2026

23 Oct | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in Oct 12-18, 2026

23 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore in China fluctuates near two-year low, CMRG inks long-term deal with Rio Tinto

22 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Asia wire rod prices stable as some decline in supply offset by poor demand

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China HDG offers hold steady despite weakening domestic market

22 Oct | Flats and Slab

China's CMRG agrees annual iron ore supply deal with Rio Tinto

22 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel sector's capacity usage rate at 75.1 percent in Q3 2026

22 Oct | Steel News

FAI in China's railways up 1.3 percent to RMB 601.2 billion in Jan-Sept 2026

22 Oct | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for late October 2026

22 Oct | Longs and Billet