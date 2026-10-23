China's shipbuilding output surges by 50.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

In the January-September period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 58.05 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 50.7 percent year on year, according to the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI). In the given period, China's new ship orders reached 175.29 million dwt, increasing by 163.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, as of the end of September this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 399.13 million dwt, up 64.8 percent year on year.

In the first nine months, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China, China's new ship orders and ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises accounted for 63.6 percent, 81.8 percent, and 72.4 percent shares of the global market, respectively.

In the January-September period this year, Chinese shipbuilding enterprises secured over 74.1 percent of global new orders for green vessels, 5.7 percentage points higher than the percentage in the first six months this year, reinforcing the country's world-leading position in green shipbuilding.