MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in Oct 12-18, 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 12-18 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of common medium steel plate, hot rolled steel strip, and welded steel pipe all decreased by 0.4 percent week on week.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal rose by 1.3 percent, while the average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.