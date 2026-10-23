 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in Oct 12-18, 2026

Friday, 23 October 2026 10:24:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 12-18 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of common medium steel plate, hot rolled steel strip, and welded steel pipe all decreased by 0.4 percent week on week.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal rose by 1.3 percent, while the average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.

Tags: China Southeast Asia 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

CISA: Self-disciplined production control and inventory reduction as key factors to stable operations

23 Oct | Steel News

China's shipbuilding output surges by 50.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

23 Oct | Steel News

Nanjing Steel achieves net profit of RMB 1.799 billion in Jan-Sept 2026

23 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore in China fluctuates near two-year low, CMRG inks long-term deal with Rio Tinto

22 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Asia wire rod prices stable as some decline in supply offset by poor demand

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China HDG offers hold steady despite weakening domestic market

22 Oct | Flats and Slab

China's CMRG agrees annual iron ore supply deal with Rio Tinto

22 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel sector's capacity usage rate at 75.1 percent in Q3 2026

22 Oct | Steel News

FAI in China's railways up 1.3 percent to RMB 601.2 billion in Jan-Sept 2026

22 Oct | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for late October 2026

22 Oct | Longs and Billet