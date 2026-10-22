Chinese steel sector's capacity usage rate at 75.1 percent in Q3 2026

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 75.1 percent in the July-September period this year, down 5.0 percentage points year on year, while down 2.5 percentage points compared to the April-June period this year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

As for the January-September period, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 76.9 percent, down 3.2 percentage points year on year.

The overall industrial capacity utilization rate in China in the July-September period was at 73.1 percent, up 0.1 percentage point compared to the April-June period this year, while down 1.5 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the first nine months, the overall industrial capacity utilization rate in China was at 73.2 percent, down 1.0 percentage point year on year.