China's HRC output decreases by 4.8 percent in January-September 2026

In the January-September period this year, China's HRC and CRC production totaled 161.831 million mt and 38.862 million mt, down 4.8 percent and up 7.1 percent year on year, respectively, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In September alone, China's HRC and CRC production amounted to 17.431 million mt and 5.022 million mt, down 4.9 percent and up 12.9 percent year on year, respectively, while down 1.7 percent and 14.0 percent month on month.

In September, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved on an overall downtrend amid demand falling short of expectations. HRC prices reached a peak in September at RMB 3,480/mt ($518/mt) on September 1-2, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,385/mt ($504/mt) on September 29-30, according to SteelOrbis' data.