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China's HRC output decreases by 4.8 percent in January-September 2026

Wednesday, 21 October 2026 10:13:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China's HRC and CRC production totaled 161.831 million mt and 38.862 million mt, down 4.8 percent and up 7.1 percent year on year, respectively, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).    

In September alone, China's HRC and CRC production amounted to 17.431 million mt and 5.022 million mt, down 4.9 percent and up 12.9 percent year on year, respectively, while down 1.7 percent and 14.0 percent month on month.

In September, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved on an overall downtrend amid demand falling short of expectations. HRC prices reached a peak in September at RMB 3,480/mt ($518/mt) on September 1-2, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,385/mt ($504/mt) on September 29-30, according to SteelOrbis' data.

Tags: Hrc Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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