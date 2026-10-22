China's excavator output up 21.8 percent in January-September 2026

In the January-September period this year, China's excavator output totaled 337,843 units, up 21.8 percent year on year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In September alone, China's excavator output amounted to 30,599 units, down 6.5 percent year on year, while decreasing by 7.8 percent month on month. Demand in September fell short of expectations, exerting a negative impact on China's excavator industry.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in the January-September period this year, China's excavator sales totaled 214,274 units, up 23.1 percent year on year. In the given period, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 104,530 units, increasing by 16.3 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 109,744 units, up 30.4 percent year on year.

Excavators are the single product with the highest steel consumption in the construction machinery segment. For every 10 percent increase in excavator production, the corresponding rise in steel consumption for construction machinery is approximately 3.5-4.0 percent.