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China's iron ore output down 10.3 percent in January-September 2026

Wednesday, 21 October 2026 10:13:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China's iron ore production amounted to 665.451 million mt, decreasing by 10.3 percent year on year, 1.5 percentage points faster compared to the decline recorded in the first eight months this year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In September this year, import iron ore prices moved up first, while moving down later. In September, iron ore prices reached a highest level of $102.8/mt on September 8, while moving down to their lowest level of $95/mt on September 29-30.

In September, China's iron ore production totaled 63.11 million mt, down 23.9 percent year on year, while decreasing by 5.7 percent month on month.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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