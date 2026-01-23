MSCI reports uneven shipping performance at year end of 2025

US Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI) reports mixed steel and aluminum shipment performance activity in North America for December of 2025.

MSCI stated their North American service centers ended on an “uneven footing” as steel shipments remained slightly lower from the previous year. US service center steel shipments declined 1.5 percent compared to December 2024, on a seasonally adjusted basis, while aluminum shipments increased 4.3 percent. In Canada, steel shipments decreased 0.4 percent and aluminum shipments decreased 3.3 percent in the same month in 2024. This data explains the uneven demand at the end of 2025, with aluminum outperforming steel in the US market.