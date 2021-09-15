﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Moody’s upgrades ratings of Tata Steel, outlook remains stable

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 14:39:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

International credit rating agency Moody’s has upgraded the global scale corporate family ratings of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited to Ba1 from Ba2. The steelmaker’s outlook remains stable.

According to Moody’s the upgrade reflects Tata Steel’s better-than-expected operating performance this fiscal year and a step-change reduction of gross debt have materially strengthened its credit metrics. The stable outlook underscores Moody's view that Tata Steel will continue to strengthen its balance sheet, liquidity profile and financial policies to enhance its credit quality further.

Moody’s forecasts that the company will continue to generate large and positive free cash flow from operations over the next 12-18 months amid supportive commodity prices and steady product spreads due to likely continued strong steel demand.


Tags: India  Tata Steel  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Sep

Ford to stop producing vehicles in India
15 Sep

Tata Steel commissions carbon capture plant at Jamshedpur steel mill BF
14 Sep

Moody’s affirms JSW’s credit rating, changes outlook to positive
25 Aug

Tata Steel and Mitsui OSK sign MoU to reduce greenhouse emission across steel production supply chain
19 Aug

Tata Steel commissions steel recycling plant in Rohtak