MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down last week

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 14:08:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (September 14-20) the overall average finished steel price in China edged down.

In the given week, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled coil (HRC), welded steel pipe and high-speed wire rod edged down by 0.5 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

On September 21, Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, announced its decision to keep its offer prices for high-speed wire rod, bar-in-coil and rebar stable for September 21-30.


