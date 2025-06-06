MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down in May 26-Jun 1

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the May 26-June 1 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot-rolled steel strip, high-speed wire rod and rebar decreased by 1.9 percent, 1.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.