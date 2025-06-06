 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down in May 26-Jun 1

Friday, 06 June 2025 11:16:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the May 26-June 1 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot-rolled steel strip, high-speed wire rod and rebar decreased by 1.9 percent, 1.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, week on week.                  

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.


Tags: Wire Rod Rebar Coking Coal Longs Raw Mat China Far East 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 17-23

28 Mar | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease slightly during Aug 5-11

15 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline during July 22-28

02 Aug | Steel News

Steel traders in China try to delay implementation of new rebar standards

26 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline during July 15-21

26 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during July 8-14

22 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease slightly during January 15-21

26 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease during January 8-14

22 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during Dec 25-31

08 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Dec 18-24

27 Dec | Steel News