﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease slightly during January 15-21

Friday, 26 January 2024 10:41:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 15-21 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, hot rolled steel strip and rebar decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal, smoke-free lump coal and coking coal declined by 0.4 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.1074


Tags: Coking Coal Rebar Wire Rod Longs Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease during January 8-14

22 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during Dec 25-31

08 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Dec 18-24

27 Dec | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise during November 6-12

16 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise during Oct 30-Nov 5

09 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Oct 23-29

02 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Oct 16-22

26 Oct | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during Sept 4-10

14 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Aug 28-Sept 1

06 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during August 21-27

31 Aug | Steel News