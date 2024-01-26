MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease slightly during January 15-21

Friday, 26 January 2024 10:41:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 15-21 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, hot rolled steel strip and rebar decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal, smoke-free lump coal and coking coal declined by 0.4 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.1074