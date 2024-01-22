MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease during January 8-14

Monday, 22 January 2024 10:38:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 8-14 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China decreased.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar and steel channels decreased by 1.1 percent, 1.0 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of coking coal remained stable, while the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal increased by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.1105