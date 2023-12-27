MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Dec 18-24

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 09:57:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the December 18-24 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China decreased slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip declined by 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.5 percent, while the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal increased by 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.