﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Dec 18-24

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 09:57:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the December 18-24 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China decreased slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip declined by 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.5 percent, while the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal increased by 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.


Tags: Rebar Coking Coal Wire Rod Longs Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise during November 6-12

16 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise during Oct 30-Nov 5

09 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Oct 23-29

02 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Oct 16-22

26 Oct | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during Sept 4-10

14 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Aug 28-Sept 1

06 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during August 21-27

31 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease slightly during April 3-9

17 Apr | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decreases during Mar 27-Apr 2

07 Apr | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease during March 20-26

30 Mar | Steel News