MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 17-23

Friday, 28 March 2025 09:58:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 17-23 period this year the average finished steel prices in China saw slight decreases.

In the given period, the average prices of steel channel, rebar and high-speed wire rod decreased by 1.6 percent, 1.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, week on week.                  

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, thermal coal and coking coal declined by 2.0 percent, 1.9 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, week on week.  

 


Tags: Coking Coal Rebar Wire Rod Raw Mat Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

