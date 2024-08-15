MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease slightly during Aug 5-11

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 5-11 period this year the average finished steel prices in China decreased slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, hot rolled steel strip and rebar decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, coking coal and thermal coal declined by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.