MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during Dec 25-31

Monday, 08 January 2024 10:56:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the December 25-31 period last year the overall average finished steel price in China increased slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar and high-speed wire rod rose by 0.5 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of coking coal remained stable, while the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal decreased by 2.2 percent and 0.7 percent week on week, respectively.