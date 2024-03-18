﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during March 4-10

Monday, 18 March 2024 11:17:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 4-10 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip decreased by 1.5 percent, 1.4 percent and 1.0 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal edged up by 1.2 percent, while the average prices of thermal coal and coking coal decreased by 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, week on week.


