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MOC: Average hot rolled steel strip price in China down 0.8 percent in May 18-24, 2026

Tuesday, 02 June 2026 09:41:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the May 18-24 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar and common steel plate decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.7 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the average price of coking coal decreased by 0.4 percent, all week on week.


Tags: Beams HRS Coking Coal Plate Longs Raw Mat Flats China Far East 

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