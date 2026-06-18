MOC: Average hot rolled steel strip price in China down 0.7 percent in June 8-14, 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the June 8-14 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, common medium steel plate and steel channel decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 3.6 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.